- RMPs, PMPs told not to prefix Doctor before name
- Harish Rao must resign, demand MLAs GMR, Ilaiyya
- OPD bandh of private hospitals across Karnataka today
- Anantapur district may emerge iron ore processing hub
- Religious fervour marks Swarna Ratham procession
- Tensions grips in Siddipet amidst Congress and BJP Rallies
- Take part in social service, Venkaiah tells people
- Congress workers vandalised BRS office in Harish Rao's fort
- Career options for science students
- Sana Makbul gorges on blueberries, says ‘have your antioxidant’
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar receives warm welcome in Tirupati
The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar, along with his spouse, arrived at Renigunta Airport at 9:35 AM on Saturday morning. They were received with warmth and hospitality by Anam Rama Narayana Reddy, Minister-in-Waiting, representing the state government.
A distinguished group of officials and public representatives were present to welcome the Vice President, including Tirupati District Collector Dr. S. Venkateshwar, Inspector General Rajeev Kumar Meena, Deputy Inspector General Shimoshi Baj Pai, Superintendent of Police Subbarayudu, Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, and Municipal Commissioner Mrs. Narapu Reddy Maurya, among others.
Following the reception, the Vice President attended the 23rd Anniversary celebration of the Akshara Vidyalaya Campus and Skill Development Center, hosted by the Swarna Bharata Trust in the Nellore District, as the Chief Guest.