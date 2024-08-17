Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar receives warm welcome in Tirupati

The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar, along with his spouse, arrived at Renigunta Airport at 9:35 AM on Saturday morning. They were received with warmth and hospitality by Anam Rama Narayana Reddy, Minister-in-Waiting, representing the state government.

A distinguished group of officials and public representatives were present to welcome the Vice President, including Tirupati District Collector Dr. S. Venkateshwar, Inspector General Rajeev Kumar Meena, Deputy Inspector General Shimoshi Baj Pai, Superintendent of Police Subbarayudu, Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, and Municipal Commissioner Mrs. Narapu Reddy Maurya, among others.

Following the reception, the Vice President attended the 23rd Anniversary celebration of the Akshara Vidyalaya Campus and Skill Development Center, hosted by the Swarna Bharata Trust in the Nellore District, as the Chief Guest.