Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar Tour of Nellore District concluded, minister gives farewell

Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar, wrapped up his tour of Nellore district after participating as the Chief Guest at the 23rd Anniversary of the Swarna Bharata Trust. The event took place at the Akshara Vidyalaya Campus and Skill Development Center.

After concluding his engagements, Vice President Dhankar arrived at Renigunta Airport at 2:22 PM, where he was given a cordial farewell by Anam Rama Narayana Reddy, the Minister in Waiting, nominated by the state government.

During the farewell, a statue of Sri Venkateswara Swamy was presented to the Vice President as a token of appreciation and respect.

Present at the farewell were Tirupati District Collector Dr. S. Venkateshwar, Inspector General Rajeev Kumar Meena, Deputy Inspector General Shimoshi Baj Pai, Superintendent of Police Subbaraidu, and several other government officials, all of whom extended their regards to the Vice President and his wife.