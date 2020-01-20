Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu to visit Nellore for 2 days

Nellore: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will visit the district for two days. He will arrive at Venktachalam Railway Station at 11 am on Monday and leave for Swarna Bharat Trust, Venkatachalam on the same day. He will host lunch for the participants in the workshop being organised by the Center of Excellence for Studies in Classical Telugu at BMPTC Hall, Saraswati Nagar.



He will witness the cultural programme 'Bhuvana Vijayam' organised at Swarna Bharat Trust in Venkatachalam on Monday. On Tuesday, Venkaiah Naidu along with Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal 'Nishank' will be visiting the Akshara Vidyalaya in the morning. Further, he will visit the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Telugu at Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan in Saraswathi Nagar.

The Vice-President along with the Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswabhushan Harichandan and Union HRD Minister will attend the valedictory session of 'Workshop on Development of Center of Excellence for Studies in Classical Telugu' at Praja Mandiaram in Swarna Bharat Trust.

Naidu would attend the convocation of Vikrama Simhapuri University at Sri Venketwshwara Kasturbha Kala Kshetram in Nellore on Tuesday. He will depart from Nellore. District police deputed 2 Additional SPs, 6 DSPs, 19 CIs, 55 SIs, 456 constables, 50 women constables and 6 special parties for bundobust for the visit of Vice-President.