Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu offers prayers at Tirumala

The Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu along with his family offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Friday.

Earlier, he reached the temple through Vaikuntham Queue Complex accompanied by Deputy CM Narayana Swamy.

On his arrival at the entrance of main temple he was welcomed by TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, CVSO Gopinath Jatti.

After offering prayers in the temple he was rendered Vedasirvachanam by Vedic Pundits. Later he was presented with Theertha Prasadams and Portrait of Sri Venkateswara Swamy by the Executive Officer.

