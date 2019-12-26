Vice President Venkaiah Naidu emphasises the need of values in Hospitals for healthy society

Rajamahendravaram: Vice president of India M Venkaiah Naidu has underlined the need of healthy practices along with maintenance of ethics and values.

Inaugurating Delta hospitals here on Thursday he said the doctors also provide medical facilities in rural areas which is the need of the hour.

Doctors should touch the patients for proper treatment now which is not there.

There is a need of hospitals in private sector also with affordable prices and quality medical aid. Unnecessary tests scannings should be avoided, he advised.