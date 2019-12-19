Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to visit Kakinada on December 26

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu is scheduled to visit Kakinada on December 26. The flight will depart from Vijayawada airport at 9:40 am on the day and arrives at Rajamahendravaram Airport by 10:35 am. The vice president will inaugurate Venkatanagar Delta Hospital at 10.50 am in Rajamahendravaram.

He will reach R&B guest house at 12:10 pm and would leave the guest house at 3:50 pm and return to the airport at 4:30 pm.