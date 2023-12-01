Victims of discrimination pour out woes

Vijayawada: About thirty victims of discrimination poured out their woes during the round table conference organised by Dalit Sthree Sakthi here on Thursday. Surprisingly, the victims included the persons who reached greater heights in life but still were discriminated against due to their caste.

For instance, Anoop, the vice-president in Reliance Jio Communications was abused by mentioning his caste when he demanded certain services from the builder from whom he purchased a high-end apartment in the city.

Likewise, a builder was abused by mentioning her caste when she demanded payment of a sizable amount which was due to her. The other victims include the women who were cheated by men from other castes, rape victims, victims of aggression. National convener of Dalit Sthree Sakthi Geddam Jhansi presided over the round table conference.

Additional director of Prosecution Byra Rama Koteswara Rao addressing the victims stated that they should not be afraid to continue the fight.

There are a number of laws to protect them and the victims should know how to use them for protection, he said. The additional director complimented the DSS for taking up the cases of victims. He assured them that the prosecution would certainly help them in all aspects.

Superintendent of Police of Protection of Civil Rights Cell in the CID, Suresh said that it was disheartening to see so many victims on a single platform. “Everyone should respect the Constitution authored by Babasaheb Ambedkar,” he said. The SP assured the victims that the police would help them. Human Rights Commission member Dr G Srinivasa Rao said that the country would develop only when there was no discrimination and violence against Dalits. He said that the Dalits should raise their voice and question the discrimination.

Psychologist Ramadevi appealed to the victims to move on instead of suffering the trauma. The victims should develop their own personality at the same time fighting the injustice. DSS national coordinator Satya elaborated on the cases of victims.