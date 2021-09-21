Victory increased my responsibility: YS Jagan

Amaravati: Thanking people for giving an overwhelming mandate in election, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the ZPTC, MPTC results have increased his responsibility in public reach out and said vested interests have been distorting the verdict.

In a video message to the people on Monday, the Chief Minister said that by the grace of God and people's blessings the party swept all the elections and stated that the landslide victory has increased his responsibility even more.

In panchayat elections, YSRCP registered victory with 81 per cent votes by winning in 10,536 panchayats out of total 13,031 panchayats. Similarly, in municipal polls, with people's support, the party secured 99 per cent votes and in recent ZPTC and MPTC elections YSRCP won with 98 per cent and 86 per cent respectively by securing 8,249 MPTCs with 86 per cent out of 9,583 MPTCs.

Similarly, out of 638 ZPTCs, 628 ZPTCs were won by YSRCP, recording 98 per cent. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he was indebted to the people who stood by the government and assured to work hard for their welfare.

On this occasion, he said that over 95 per cent of the promises given in the manifesto have been implemented. Recalling the 2019 general elections, he said that YSRCP formed the government by winning 151 seats of 175 Assembly seats which is 86 per cent and 22 MP seats for 25 parliamentary constituencies which is 88 per cent.

Hitting hard at the opposition, he said that TDP leaders and its friendly media are constantly conspiring to destabilise the government and are unable to accept their defeat in the local body elections.

All the elections were held on party symbols by issuing A and B forms to contesting candidates and there is nothing like opposition boycotting the elections, he said. The opposition acted irresponsibly by postponing the polls and counting, by approaching courts and creating hurdles for good governance.

He said that if the elections were completed in 2020 itself, all those elected bodies would have been functional during Covid.