Victory never eludes Ganta's clutches!

Visakhapatnam: Victory never remained elusive for Ganta Srinivasa Rao as ‘winning’ is synonymous with him. Throughout his political career, he has won every election that came his way. In 2024 polls, despite the last-minute ticket allotment, Srinivasa Rao emerged victorious with a whopping majority of 92,401 votes.

Earlier, the party high command considered him for the Cheepurupalli seat against YSRCP doyen Botcha Satyanarayana. But following logistics challenges, Ganta Srinivasa Rao did not prefer contesting from the neighbouring district and hence, he opted for Bheemunipatnam instead.

Going by his contesting pattern, the MLA never repeated the segment he had once fielded from. But this time, it’s a different story.

Termed as a ‘winning horse’, it was probably the first time that Srinivasa Rao pitched in from the same constituency he had earlier contested in 2014.

Even as he commenced his professional life by getting into the marketing field, Srinivasa Rao switched to business before venturing into politics. As a politician, he not only carries himself well, but also refrains from getting into any controversy. He is known for talking ‘less’ and listening more. This is perhaps one of the rare qualities his friends adore him for as a few lucky ones get into his friends’ list.

Contesting from TDP, Srinivasa Rao served as Anakapalli MP in 1999-2004. Later, he contested from Chodavaram and was elected as an MLA. When Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) was floated by mega star K Chiranjeevi, Srinivasa Rao teamed up with the actor-turned-politician and was elected as an MLA from Anakapalli.

Eventually, the PRP was merged with the Congress Party and he served as the minister for infrastructure, investments, ports, airports and natural gas from 2012 to 2014.

He contested against Karri Sita Ramu in 2014 in Bheemunipatnam and won with a majority of 37,226 votes and served as minister for human resources development. In 2019, Ganta Srinivasa Rao won from Visakhapatnam North constituency against YSRCP candidate KK Raju.

After getting elected as a public representative for the second time from Bheemunipatnam, the MLA has been essaying a proactive role in unearthing lapses of the YSRCP government, including the magnitude of lavishness that went into the discreetly-built ‘Rushikonda palace’.