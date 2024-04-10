Vidadala Rajini attends celebrations at Trishakti Nidanampati Ammavari Temple in Guntur

AP Minister of State for Medical Health Department, Vidadala Rajini, recently attended the celebrations at Trishakti Nidanampati Ammavari Temple in Guntur, where she highlighted the importance of worshiping Goddess Sri Lakshmi Devi Nidanampati. Minister Rajini, who is also the YSR Congress Party candidate for Guntur West Constituency, emphasized that the goddess is revered for bringing blessings of children and wealth to her devotees.

The festivities at the temple included a procession of 101 women carrying blood vessels through the main streets of Nallakunta before reaching the temple. Minister Rajini took part in the rituals by anointing the goddess with a kalasala, symbolized by the breaking of a coconut. He spoke about the divine significance of Nidanampati Amma, an incarnation of Goddess Parvati, who is believed to have been born in Adigoppal village of Durgi mandal 700 years ago.

The event was attended by YSR Congress Party leaders, workers, and temple committee members, all of whom joined in the celebrations to honor the Glorious Mother of God. Minister Rajini's presence at the festival showcased his commitment to spreading awareness about the divine powers of Nidanampati Amma and the blessings she bestows upon her devotees.



















