Live
- Inconvenience caused to Pakistani passengers after PM, CM deplane at Lahore
- Woman smothers two children to death in Karnataka, arrested
- IPL 2024: 'That wasn’t even a short delivery, Nitish just picked it up well', says RP Singh on youngster’s six off Rabada
- Calcutta HC orders court-monitored CBI probe into Sandeshkhali land grabbing, extortion cases
- Close shave for Maha Congress chief as truck hits car; Nana Patole smells a plot
- Man killed by wild elephant in northern Laos
- BJP fields SS Ahluwalia from Asansol
- World Athletics introduces prize money for Olympic gold medallists
- Group of TDP workers in Chinnagottigallu mandal joins YSRCP
- NDA candidates in K'taka meet Vokkaliga seer in Bengaluru, take blessings
Just In
Vidadala Rajini attends celebrations at Trishakti Nidanampati Ammavari Temple in Guntur
AP Minister of State for Medical Health Department, Vidadala Rajini, recently attended the celebrations at Trishakti Nidanampati Ammavari Temple in Guntur, where she highlighted the importance of worshiping Goddess Sri Lakshmi Devi Nidanampati.
AP Minister of State for Medical Health Department, Vidadala Rajini, recently attended the celebrations at Trishakti Nidanampati Ammavari Temple in Guntur, where she highlighted the importance of worshiping Goddess Sri Lakshmi Devi Nidanampati. Minister Rajini, who is also the YSR Congress Party candidate for Guntur West Constituency, emphasized that the goddess is revered for bringing blessings of children and wealth to her devotees.
The festivities at the temple included a procession of 101 women carrying blood vessels through the main streets of Nallakunta before reaching the temple. Minister Rajini took part in the rituals by anointing the goddess with a kalasala, symbolized by the breaking of a coconut. He spoke about the divine significance of Nidanampati Amma, an incarnation of Goddess Parvati, who is believed to have been born in Adigoppal village of Durgi mandal 700 years ago.
The event was attended by YSR Congress Party leaders, workers, and temple committee members, all of whom joined in the celebrations to honor the Glorious Mother of God. Minister Rajini's presence at the festival showcased his commitment to spreading awareness about the divine powers of Nidanampati Amma and the blessings she bestows upon her devotees.