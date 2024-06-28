Video conferencing rooms available for Lok Adalat

Eluru: The Principal District Court and District Legal Services Authority are organising the National Lok Adalat in the entire West Godavari district, including Eluru and Kovvur on June 29.

The DLSA informed all advocates, parties, officials, concerned departments, and banks that various civil and criminal cases, such as money suits, partition suits, mortgage cases, motor vehicle accident cases, labour disputes, chit fund-related matters, recovery of amounts under arbitration, NHAI land acquisition matters, cheque bounce cases, family disputes, restitution of conjugal rights, maintenance, and other related issues, as well as all compoundable criminal offences, can be settled using the facility in the National Lok Adalat. In the district at Eluru, 9 benches and 26 benches at all Mandal Legal Services Committees in the unit of West Godavari district have been constituted.

The Principal District Court and DLSA have also made arrangements to conduct the Lok Adalat using video conference facilities. The video conferencing rooms are available at DLSA-Eluru, Mandal Legal Services Committees at Tadepalligudem, Kovvur, Bhimavaram, and Narsapur, with all necessary infrastructure.

The learned advocates, parties, police officials, and others are informed and requested to utilize this facility for their appearances from the respective places to the places where the respective cases are pending on the respective benches. Interested parties are advised to go to the list of identified cases on the District Court website. For any clarification or information, they may contact 08812224555 at DLSA, Eluru or WhatsApp 9440901064.