Video of cops attacking motorist goes viral in Atmakur

Kurnool: Another video of a police personnel high handedness surfaced on social media here on Saturday. It has become viral with all sections of people strongly condemning the unruly attitude of Sub Inspector in Atmakur town.

According to information, a resident of Atmakur has come out to purchase some groceries with his 3-year-old son on his motorbike. At that time Sub Inspector Nagendra Prasad along with his staff was on duty at the market junction. On noticing the motorist, Nagendra Prasad intercepted him and asked why his son did not wear a mask.

The motorist said that just a while ago he had removed the mask as he drank some juice. He has even showed the mask of his son to the officer. But Nagendra Prasad, who is least concerned to listen to what the motorist is saying, began to beat him. He even dragged the motorist by holding his shirt collar and forcibly took him to the police station in the vehicle.

Aghast with the unexpected incident, the boy began weeping uncontrollably. The residents and onlookers, who witnessed the incident, were strongly condemning the unruly attitude of the Sub Inspector and demanded immediate suspension of Nagendra Prasad.

Circle Inspector Krishnaiah told media persons that the incident took place three days ago in Atmakur town and the issue was also reported to the higher authorities. But the officials denied revealing the name of the motorist. It is learnt that the Sub Inspector was misbehaved with people on several occasions.