  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Video song on Kesineni Chinni released on Vijayawada

Video song on Kesineni Chinni released on Vijayawada
x
Highlights

Former mayor Koneru Sridhar praised Keshineni Shivanath (Chinni) as a disciplined and committed leader of the Vijayawada Parliament Constituency,...

Former mayor Koneru Sridhar praised Keshineni Shivanath (Chinni) as a disciplined and committed leader of the Vijayawada Parliament Constituency, known for his service and integrity. A video song release program was held at Keshineni Shivnath's office, NTR Bhavan in East Constituency Guru Nanak Colony, where the "Bejawada Keshineni Chinni Pata" video song was unveiled. The former mayor launched the CD of the song and highlighted Shivnath's dedication to serving the people.

During the event, Koneru Sridhar commended Keshineni Shivnath for his two years of service programs that have endeared him to the people. He described the song as a reflection of Shivnath's character and virtues, believing that it would resonate with the public. The song, written and sung by actor Rangam Rajesh under TNSF General Secretary P. Charan Sai Yadav's guidance, was well-received by the attendees.

Notable figures present at the unveiling included TNTUC State President Gottimukkala Raghuramaraju, NTR District Minority Cell President Sheikh Karimulla, NTR District President Corporator Usharani, Corporator Gandhi, and TNTUC East Constituency President B. Nani. The event showcased Keshineni Shivnath's leadership and commitment to serving the people of the Parliament Constituency.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X