Videsi Vidya Deevena a boon for poor students: Meruga

Secretariat (Velagapudi): Minister for social welfare Meruga Nagarjuna said here on Thursday that Jagananna Videsi Vidya Deevena is a boon for the students belonging to SC, ST, BC, Minorities as well as the poor students of the upper castes.

It would help them to pursue higher education abroad. Addressing the media at the Fourth Block of the Secretariat here, he said the programme is formulated in such a way that the students could compete with others at international level.

The poor students, who could secure seats in the top 100 universities across the world, would get the full fee reimbursement and who secured seats in the universities from 100 to 200 top ranking would get 50 per cent reimbursement.

The minister said that earlier the parents' income limit was Rs 6 lakh and it was increased to Rs 8 lakh.

He said that vigilance and enforcement had found out several inaccuracies in the earlier scheme. Several students flouted the norms in getting reimbursement. Moreover, the previous government did not pay Rs 318 crore to 3,326 students selected during 2016-17.