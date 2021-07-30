Vidya Deevena scheme: Rs 30.02 crore transferred to accounts of 57,545 students

Vizianagaram: As many as 57,545 students were benefited under Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme in Vizianagaram.

Chief Minister Y S Jaga Mohan Reddy launched the scheme virtually on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister P Pushpasreevani and in-charge collector G C Kishore and others participated in the programme from the district.

In-charge collector GC Kishore said that 57,545 students were benefitted under the scheme and Rs 30.02 crores were disbursed into the accounts of the students.

Pushpasreevani said that the Chief Minister is taking the responsibility of every student in the state. She said that the government is giving top priority to health and education sectors and looking for all the opportunities to support students to reach higher positions.

Vizianagaram MLA K Veerabhadra Swamy said that the government is enhancing the standards of education to further level by implementing Amma Vodi and Vidya Deevena. All the welfare schemes are reaching the public without any corruption.

MLAs B Appalanaidu, S V Ch Appala Naidu and others have participated in the programme.