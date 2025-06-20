Vigilance officials seize illegal transportation of PDS Rice

Anantapur: Acting on the instructions of YBPTA Prasad, Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer of Anantapur, vigilance officials, in coordination with revenue officers, conducted a surprise vehicle inspection on Thursday near national highway at D Hirehal Mandal in Anantapur district.

During the inspection, officials seized an Eicher vehicle illegally transporting 134.8 quintals (275 bags) of PDS (Public Distribution System) rice intended for smuggling into Karnataka. The vehicle and the seized rice were handed over to M Suresh Babu, In-charge CSDT at the Tahsildar Office, D Hirehal Mandal, for further legal action under the provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

Following the investigation, a criminal case was registered at the D Hirehal Police Station against the accused Shafiq Ahmad – driver, resident of Tumkur, Karnataka; Javed – rice and vehicle owner, also from Tumkur; Dadapeer – rice trading partner from Bellary town.

Officials involved in the operation included CI S Jamal Basha, AEE L Ravindranath, CSDT M Suresh Babu (I/c), supporting staff from the respective departments.

Vigilance officials along with seized lorry and the accused in Anantapur on Thursday