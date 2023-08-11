Live
'Vignana Vihangam' to educate teachers held
Sree Vidyanikethan Educational Trust (SVET) in association with Department of Science & Technology conducted a two-day workshop ‘Vignana Vihangam’ for government Physical science teachers working in Tirupati district.
Tirupati: Sree Vidyanikethan Educational Trust (SVET) in association with Department of Science & Technology conducted a two-day workshop 'Vignana Vihangam' for government Physical science teachers working in Tirupati district. The programme concluded on Thursday in which 52 teachers took part.
The objective of the programme was to demonstrate and motivate the teachers in the preparation of low-cost and no-cost materials for teaching and developing scientific experiments and scientific temper for teaching and learning in science and to familiarise the usage of teaching aids. It helped the teachers in getting awareness on conducting Physics experiments using ICT tools and explaining the science through simple experiments and Apps. CMO G Suresh, DSO K Bhanu Prasad, APCOST coordinator Saradhi, APNGC coordinator Harish Shankar, Mohan Babu University Dean Dr BM Satheesh and others participated in the two-day programme. Several senior Physics faculty members have taken part in the workshop to educate the school teachers.