TDP Suffers Setback as Senior Leader Joins YSR Congress Party in Batrepalli Panchayat

In a major blow to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Batrepalli panchayat, senior TDP leader Tallapalli Pedda Ramanaiah has announced his decision to join the YSR Congress Party.

In a major blow to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Batrepalli panchayat, senior TDP leader Tallapalli Pedda Ramanaiah has announced his decision to join the YSR Congress Party. The announcement was made at a ceremony held at the YSR Congress Party office in the town, where MLA candidate BS Maqbool and other members were warmly welcomed into the party by wearing a scarf.

Speaking at the event, Ramanaiah expressed his belief that the future of the state lies with the YSR Congress Party, as he believes that the TDP is set to disappear in the upcoming elections. He also criticized the TDP and Janasena parties for aligning with the BJP, stating that they are likely to merge with the BJP after the elections.

Ramanaiah urged the people to distinguish between YSR Congress Party leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy, whom he believes can deliver on his promises, and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu, whom he accused of deceiving the public with false assurances.

The event was attended by Hindupuram Parliament Election Observers, State Chief Secretary Vajrabhaskar Reddy, former MLA Attar Chand Basha, senior YSRCP leaders Kurli Siva Reddy, as well as local YSR Congress Party leaders and activists.

