Live
- Sharvaanica wins gold, silver at World Cadets Rapid & Blitz Girls U-10 C’ship
- Stoinis guides LSG to third spot, MI's playoffs hope all but over
- CSK eye all-round stability against PBKS
- Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing C’ships: India’s Vishvanath, Akash, Preet storm into semis
- Rohit to lead India's T20 WC squad, Hardik deputy
- Venkatesh’s daughter poses ‘Liquid to Dessert’ challenge in ‘MasterChef India Telugu’
- Preity Zinta is ‘on top of the world’ as she drops BTS video of her fashion shoot
- Chase the sun, not the damage: Smart skin care choices for summer
- New textbooks for UP madrasas to be introduced soon
- 134 contestants in fray for ‘2024 polls’ from Visakhapatnam
Just In
TDP Suffers Setback as Senior Leader Joins YSR Congress Party in Batrepalli Panchayat
In a major blow to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Batrepalli panchayat, senior TDP leader Tallapalli Pedda Ramanaiah has announced his decision to join the YSR Congress Party.
In a major blow to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Batrepalli panchayat, senior TDP leader Tallapalli Pedda Ramanaiah has announced his decision to join the YSR Congress Party. The announcement was made at a ceremony held at the YSR Congress Party office in the town, where MLA candidate BS Maqbool and other members were warmly welcomed into the party by wearing a scarf.
Speaking at the event, Ramanaiah expressed his belief that the future of the state lies with the YSR Congress Party, as he believes that the TDP is set to disappear in the upcoming elections. He also criticized the TDP and Janasena parties for aligning with the BJP, stating that they are likely to merge with the BJP after the elections.
Ramanaiah urged the people to distinguish between YSR Congress Party leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy, whom he believes can deliver on his promises, and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu, whom he accused of deceiving the public with false assurances.
The event was attended by Hindupuram Parliament Election Observers, State Chief Secretary Vajrabhaskar Reddy, former MLA Attar Chand Basha, senior YSRCP leaders Kurli Siva Reddy, as well as local YSR Congress Party leaders and activists.