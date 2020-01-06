Vijaya Sai Reddy holds parliamentary standing committee meeting, details awaited

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce meeting chaired by Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy is on the way at the Gateway Hotel, Vijayawada. MPs Magunta Srinivas Reddy, Nama Nageswara Rao, Kesineni Nani and 11 other MPs participated in the meeting. The committee met the exporters of turmeric, spices, agricultural and seafood products. AP Agriculture Mission Chairman Nagireddy also attended the event. The details of the meeting are awaited.

Earlier, Vijaya Sai once again fired at Chandrababu Naidu saying that the latter has misinformed about the Sivaramakrishnancommittee's report on capital. The MP has reiterated that the Sivaramakrishnan Committee has noted that the nature and geographical conditions of the Amaravati area are not suitable for massive constructions.

He alleged that Chandrababu had planned to acquire huge lands to be used for a hundred years, hence made Amaravati as the capital. Vijayasai lamented at Insider Trading charges against the YSRCP.

"Chandrababu is saying that they should continue everything they started in Amaravati for the commissions," Vijayasai Reddy fired.