Vijayasai Reddy nominated on the Panel of Vice-chairman in Rajya Sabha

YSR Congress Party MP Vijayasai Reddy got a rare honour as has been included in the panel of Rajya Sabha Vice-Chairman. To this extent, Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar took a decision by including him in the Rajya Sabha panel of Chairmen list on Monday. To this extent, MP Vijayasai Reddy tweeted on Tuesday.

On this occasion, Vijayasai Reddy thanked Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.



He also thanked Narendra Modi, Pralhad Joshi the Vice-Chairman for re-nominating him to the panel of Chairmen December 19, 2022. Vijayasai Reddy said that he will try to ensure that the Rajya Sabha members are satisfied.