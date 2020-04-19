Vijayasai Reddy slams at Chandrababu Naidu, says he is in illusion as if he is still a Chief Minister

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy on Sunday lashed out at former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu over his allegations on government. He said that while Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is leaving no stone unturned in containing the spread of COVID-19, Chandrababu is whirling in hallucinations.

Speaking to media here on Sunday Party General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy said Chandrababu, sitting in Hyderabad, is holding video and zoom conferences with his cronies is misleading public.

In the battle between human coexistence and virus, he asserted that mankind would win against the virus. While the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Prime Minister are putting complete efforts in this fight, Naidu who is sitting in a neighbouring state is playing cheap politics by misleading the people. "Naidu is behaving as if he is the Chief Minister, " Vijayasai added. The opposition leaders had come in support of the government when Nation was in crisis. Still, Naidu is the only one not concerned about the state but politics which is why he is politicizing every issue.

Minister M Srinivasa Rao (Avanti Srinivas), who also addressed the media said that the official data was accurate and Naidu is not in a position to judge the gravity of the situation sitting in Hyderabad. He said that 21 COVID-19 positive cases were detected in Visakhapatnam, of which 16 were discharged, and five are under treatment in hospitals. He challenged Naidu to prove his allegations.

Minister said that PPE kits and masks are available for medical and paramedical staff. GVMC officials' permission is necessary for any social service programs to ensure the safety of everyone and social distance is being strictly implemented, he added.