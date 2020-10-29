Vijayasai Reddy writes to centre complaining irregularities of GITAM University

Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh news, Andhra Pradesh latest news, Vijayasai Reddy, YSRCP, letter, GITAM University, Indrapal Singh, Vijayasai Reddy wrote a letter to UGC chairman, violation of rules by GITAM MP Vijayasai Reddy on Thursday wrote a letter to UGC chairman Professor Indrapal Singh on the violation of rules by GITAM university. He alleged in the letter that there was a violation of the rules in setting up the university. He said the facts were hidden in the submission of land ownership documents and opined that the GITAM also showed government land ownership in the report given to the UGC.

He said part of the civil department structures along with the pharmacy and mechanical departments were constructed on government land. The letter stated that GITAM did not comply with the requirement to disclose details to the public as a deemed to be a university and did not include the documentary evidence related to GITAM lands to the concerned authorities.

Similarly, Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy also wrote a letter to Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on the shortcomings in the GITAM education system. He said that the rules were not followed in the case of study centers set up in Hyderabad and Bangalore. In his letter, told Pokhriyal that GITAM had not enforced the constitutional rule of reservation in job placements and was not following the rules regarding Geetham Distance Education course as a Deemed to Be University.