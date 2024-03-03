Vijayasai Reddy’s candidature for Nellore MP seat surprises all

Nellore: Political situation in Nellore became heated after YSRCP MP Venumbaka Vijayasai Reddy’s candidature for Nellore MP seat was finalised.

After YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakra Reddy quits, party high command contemplated to induct Vijayasai Reddy’s son-in-law P Sarath Chandra Reddy into the fray for Nellore MP seat, but changed the decision in last minute due to various reasons. It should be stated here that Sarath Chandra Reddy was an accused-cum-approver in liquor scam.

These changes were indirectly indicated by Vijayasai Reddy, who stated that the present party in-charges of their respective constituencies were not the candidates and they may be replaced at any time following political developments, during his last week visit to Nellore. At the same breath, he cleared that P Sarath Chandra Reddy is not a nominee for Nellore MP seat as the party is searching for suitable candidate.

Three days after his Nellore visit, Vijayasai Reddy’s name was brought into picture, surprising all.

After his candidature was finalised, Vijayasai Reddy met local party leaders and discussed latest political developments.

Generally, major political parties would nominate locally strong leaders and those, who have good contacts with the public, for MP seat. But finalising Vijayasai Reddy is entirely different as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy initiated such decision only because of unavailability of proper candidate for Nellore MP seat.

Though Vijayasai Reddy is a native of Nellore district, but as per Jagan’s directions, he used to concentrate on establishing party activities in other areas, most importantly in Visakhapatnam district. This made Vijayasai Reddy to lose contacts with party cadre in the district.

Hailing from agriculture family in Tallapudi village of Muthukuru mandal, Vijayasai Reddy was a CA professional and worked as accountant of former CM YS Rajashekhara Reddy family. Now, he financial advisor for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's group of companies.

Vijayasai Reddy started his political journey with Congress and in 2006 he served as TTD Trust Board member twice.

Election in Nellore MP constituency appears to be most interesting as two Rajya Sabha members Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Venumbaka Vijayasai Reddy, both represented YSRCP earlier, are now in the fray as political rivals from Nellore MP constituency in 2024 elections.