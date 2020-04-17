Vijayawada: 10 mini Rythu Bazaars set up

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation arranged 10 more Rythu Bazaars with 215 stalls in different parts of the city to prevent heavy rush at the rytu bazaar at the IGMC stadium here.

Keeping in view the heavy rush and to check the huge public gathering at the IGMC Stadium, the civic body has made alternative arrangements for purchase of vegetables and fruits.

Mini Rytu bazaars have been arranged at Bishop Ajaraiah School (20 stalls), Siddhartha Women's College (20 stalls), PB Siddhrtha College (30 stalls), A-Convention (15 stalls), Don Bosco School, Gunadala (15 stalls), Loyola College (20 stalls), APSRM School, Krishna Lanka (20 stalls), SRR College, Machavaram (25 stalls), Satavahana College (30 stalls) and Bishop Ajaraiah School, Gunadala (20 stalls).

The VMC Commissioner, Prasanna Venkatesh has appealed to the people to utilise these mini rytu bazaars for purchase of vegetables and fruits.