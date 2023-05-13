Vijayawada: 1.08 cr people avail of Family Doctor services

Vijayawada : Minister for medical, health and family welfare Vidadala Rajini said the family doctor health concept is very beneficial to the people and 1.08 crore people have already availed the facility. The minister said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced many reforms in medical and health sector and took the medical and health services to grass-root level in villages by implementing the family doctor concept.

She said the state government is providing medical and health facilities and services to the people by spending Rs 3,300 crore under the Aarogyasri. She participated in the medical and health camp organised for the journalists and their families at the Andhra Loyola Engineering College, Vijayawada on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajini said similar health camps will be organised at Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram and Tirupati for the journalists and their families. She enquired about the comprehensive cancer care unit, mobile dental care units and other camps set up at the medical camp at the engineering college and asked about the services they were provided.

Minister for information and public relations and the backward classes welfare Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna said the journalist job is a challenging one and the scribes work under severe pressure. He said many journalists face health problems due to lack of rest. He said Dr YSR Aarogyasri scheme is beneficial the people. Medical tests worth Rs 10,000 were conducted free of cost to the journalists at the health camp, he added.

M T Krishna Babu, special chief secretary, medical, health and family welfare, commissioner, information and public relations Tumma Vijay Kumar Reddy and other officials attended the medical camp.

On the first day, 1,120 journalists and their family members attended and several private hospitals participated and conducted the tests.