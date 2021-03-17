Vijayawada: 326 posts reserved for disabled will be filled soon

Vijayawada: Good news to the physically disabled and senior citizens of Andhra Pradesh that the State government has decided to fill the 326 posts lying vacant in different government departments and reserved for them.

The State government has decided to fill the posts of clerks, typists, sheriffs and class four jobs. According to Dr Kritika Shukla, Director, Department for Welfare of Differently Abled & Senior Citizens, Andhra Pradesh, all arrangements have been made to fill 326 vacancies currently reserved for differently-abled.

She told the reporters on Tuesday that the District Collectors had already issued notifications for the recruitment process and some districts would issue notifications later on Wednesday in view of MLC elections.

Dr Kirtika said the Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy issued instructions to for the special recruitment process to fill the vacant posts. The director informed that seven posts will be filled in Srikakulam, four in Vizianagaram, 21 in Visakhapatnam, 62 in East Godavari, six in West Godavari, 41 in Krishna, 31 in Guntur, 34 in Prakasam, 29 in Nellore, 20 in Chittoor, 24 in YSR Kadapa, 24 in Kurnool and 23 in Ananthapur.

Dr Kritika Shukla said that these included jobs for fourth class employees, clerks, typists, sheriffs etc. and that the Collectors within the respective districts had given notification with all the details.

She said that notification will be given in Guntur, West Godavari and East Godavari districts after March 17 with regard to Election Code.