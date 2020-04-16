Vijayawada: 400 PPE kits for medical professionals

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Building Contractors Association handed over 400 personal protection equipment worth Rs 4 lakh to the District Collector at his camp office here on Thursday.

District Collector A Md Imtiaz complimented the members of the Association and said that 200 kits would be sent to the Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Medical College hospital and the rest would be handed over to the District Medical and Health department. The PPEs would be given to the doctors of Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Medical College and the government hospital doctors.

Association members Kuchipudi Srinivasa Rao, Nekkanti Appa Rao, G Prakash, Krishnamraju, Rammohan, DM&HO Dr Ramesh and others were present.