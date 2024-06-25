Vijayawada: 49 Loyola students secure placement in TCS

Vijayawada: Hyderabad-based Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) provided BPS job opportunities to the outgoing students of Andhra Loyola College (ALC) from BA, BSc, BCom, and BBA courses here on Monday, according to placement and training officer Dr G Sahaya Bhaskaran.

He said in a statement here on Monday that 49 students were shortlisted based on a written test and interview conducted on the campus in April, 2024. With the final semester results released a week ago, they will be on board soon. Similarly, degree students of ALC received job opportunities from companies like Accenture, Deloitte, and Sutherland. In total, 156 degree students received direct offers through placement drive organised by the college. Other job opportunities, including teaching positions, accounting jobs, and voice-based roles, were also offered to the students.

Congratulating the students, Principal Fr Kishore and correspondent Fr Sagayaraj pointed out that the successful placement of 156 ALC graduates in top companies highlights their high employability and the college's effective career preparation.

Placement Officers Dr G Sahaya Baskaran and Dr Rajeev Kumar stated that the diversity of job offers, spanning BPS, teaching, accounting and voice-based roles, underscores the versatility of ALC students. He further said that strong industry-academia collaboration keeps the curriculum relevant and improves job readiness. The Vice-Principals of the college and staff have congratulated the selected students on their achievement.