Vijayawada: 58 nominations filed in NTR district

Vijayawada : A total of 58 candidates filed nominations for seven Assembly constituencies and Lok Sabha constituency on the sixth day of filing nominations. A total of 11 candidates filed nominations for Lok Sabha seat and 47 candidates for the Assembly constituencies.

Speaking to media here on Wednesday, NTR district election officer S Dilli Rao informed that April 25th is the last day for filing nominations and polling will be held on May 13.

Some candidates took out a huge rally before filing nominations. Some candidates submitted nomination papers a second time.

YSRCP candidate for Lok Sabha segment Kesineni Nani filed the nomination papers. Valluru Bhargav of Indian National Congress filed the nomination papers. TDP leader Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni filed nomination papers.



M Venkateswara Rao of Bahujan Samaj Party, D Lurthu Mary of Jai Bheem Rao Bharat Party filed the nominations. Returning officers were busy in the district collecting nomination papers in Assembly segments.



In all, ten candidates filed nominations in Vijayawada West constituency. BJP candidate Sujana Chowdary filed two sets of nomination papers. CPI candidate G Koteswara Rao, YSRCP candidate Shaik Asif, Jai Bharat National Party candidate Potina Venkata Ramarao and Ramana Prasad of Samajwadi Party filed nominations. For Vijayawada Central constituency, 11 candidates filed nominations. Velampalli Srinivas of YSRCP, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao of TDP and others filed nominations.

For Vijayawada East segment, YSRCP candidate Devineni Avinash filed the nomination papers. TDP leader Gadde Rammohan, Gadde Kranti Kumar and others filed nominations for East constituency.

TDP leader Vasanta Krishna Prasad filed nomination papers for Mylavaram assembly constituency. Five candidates filed nominations in Mylavaram.



YSRCP leader and sitting MLA Monditoka Jagan Mohan Rao filed nomination in Nandigama.

Congress leader Lam Tatiyya Kumari filed nominations for the Tiruvuru segment.Sitting MLA and YSRCP leader Samineni Udaya Bhanu filed nomination papers in Jaggaiahpet. TDP candidate Sriram Rajagopal and others also filed nominations in Jaggaiahpet.

The Election Commission issued guidelines to the political parties and independent candidates to follow the rules very strictly.

YSRCP leader Devineni Avinash took out a huge rally before filing the nomination. Several hundred party functionaries, supporters and party fans participated in the rally.