Vijayawada: 7.25 kg ovarian cyst removed in rare surgery

Vijayawada: A team of gynecologists headed by Dr Puvvada Ushalata and Dr Vellanki Karuna removed a heavy ovarian cyst weighing 7.25 kg from the uterus of a woman at the Time Hospital here on Saturday. Dr Ushalata, addressing newsmen on the hospital premises, said that Jyothi from Gudivada had been suffering from severe stomach ache for the last several months and got admitted in the hospital where the physicians found the heavy cyst in the uterus.

The senior gynecologist said that the patient had undergone three cesarean operations and her two children died. Recently her husband also died. In view of the poor financial condition of the woman, the operation was undertaken under Dr YSR Arogyasri. Generally, the cysts weigh one to two kg but in this case the cyst was very heavy. It was a complex operation which took several hours to conduct, she said.

In view of the Covid-19 conditions, several precautions were taken while conducting the operation. With the help of senior anaesthesiologist Dr Sailaja, the operation was successful, she said.

Dr Vellanki Karuna said that the condition of the patient after the operation was stable. Chairman-cum-Managing Director Dr Puvvada Ramakrishna was also present.