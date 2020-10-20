Vijayawada: Aarogyasri trust warns network hospitals

Vijayawada: The network hospitals registered under Aarogyasri health care trust were not admitting the patients under Employees Health Scheme (EHS) but advising them to get admitted under the cash payment system.

The chief executive officer of Dr YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust, Dr Mallikarjuna, warned the network hospitals not to admit the patients under cash payment scheme since the government was clearing the dues. He recalled that the government had released Rs 31 crore on October 13 and soon Rs 16 crore will be released.

He said that the contribution of the employees had been raised from Rs 90 and Rs 120 to Rs 225 and Rs 300 respectively and the government also increased its contribution in the same manner. He instructed the network hospitals to admit the patients under the EHS scheme and provide them good treatment.

He warned that if the hospitals fail to admit the patients under EHS or admit them under the cash payment system, a penalty 10 times the amount collected from patients will be imposed on the hospitals and they will be suspended for three months from all the schemes.