Vijayawada: AASRA to embark on making consumers aware of rights

Advocates Association for Social Responsibility and Awareness’s women wing president Karambir Kaur and secretary of Minority Welfare Department A Md Imtiaz releasing the brochure of AASRA in Vijayawada on Wednesday
x

AASRA is undertaking various programmes to bring awareness among consumers of their rights, said women’s wing president of the State unit Karambir Kaur

Vijayawada: Advocates Association for Social Responsibility and Awareness (AASRA) is undertaking various programmes to bring awareness among consumers of their rights, said women's wing president of the State unit Karambir Kaur.

She called on the Secretary of Minorities Welfare department A Md Imtiaz on Wednesday to explain to him the programmes of AASRA.

Imtiaz released the brochures of the AASRA.

Karambir Kaur said that AASRA has been actively working in the States of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Haryana, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to bring awareness among consumers of their rights.

She said that mobile vans would be operated on July 10 in Vijayawada to inform people about the importance of consumer activism and also the legal ways to get their problems solved.

Assuring all support, Imtiaz said that he would also participate in the awareness programmes.

