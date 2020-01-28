Top
Vijayawada: Abolition of Council undemocratic: CPM

Party State secretary P Madhu condemns the decision taken by the YSRCP government

Vijayawada: State CPM strongly condemned the passing of resolution on abolition of Legislative Council in the State Assembly on Monday and stated it was undemocratic.

CPM State secretary P Madhu in a press release condemned the decision stating that the ruling parties in the country were abolishing the Legislative Councils as they could not get Bills passed.

The CPM has clear stand on the upper houses and the post of Governors but the Andhra Pradesh government's decision was condemnable, he said.

Madhu's statement came after the State Cabinet adopted a resolution to abolish the Legislative Council and subsequently the State Assembly also passed a resolution to scrap the Council.

