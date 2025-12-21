Navigate life with purpose, Guv exhorts youth

Berhampur: Emphasising that the true test of education lies in one’s ability to navigate life’s complexities with clarity, competence and character, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Saturday exhorted the youth to prepare themselves not only for successful careers but also for responsible citizenship.

Addressing the 2nd Convocation of NIST University, the Governor highlighted the pivotal role of higher education institutions in shaping future-ready professionals and commended NIST University for its commitment to producing technically proficient, career-ready and socially conscious graduates. The Governor also laid the foundation stone of the University’s Administrative Building, “Magnolia,” symbolising NIST University’s expanding academic and institutional footprint.

In recognition of outstanding contributions to sports, industry and corporate leadership, the Governor conferred honorary doctorate degrees on Sradhanjali Samantaray, National Team Assistant Coach; Gordhanbhai Nathalal Patel, President, JP Laboratories, USA; and Subrat Tripathy, President – Business Development, Adani Group.

Delivering the convocation address, Abhay Jere, Vice-Chairman, AICTE and Chief Innovation Officer, Union Ministry of Education, emphasised the indispensability of life skills, innovation and adaptability in achieving success in a fiercely competitive global job market. He urged graduates to embrace lifelong learning and entrepreneurial thinking. Congratulating the Class of 2025, Sukant K Mohapatra, Founder and President of NIST University, reaffirmed the institution’s guiding ethos of Student First, Research & Innovation, and Contribution to Society.

Earlier, Priyadarsan Patra, the Vice Chancellor, presented the Annual Report, showcasing the University’s academic accomplishments, research advancements and significant milestones achieved over the past year. Celebrating academic excellence, five students were awarded gold medals, three students received silver medals, and a total of 335 students received degrees, marking a proud culmination of their academic journey.