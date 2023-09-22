Vijayawada ACB Court grants two-day CID custody to Chandrababu

The Anti Corruption Bureau Court on Friday has announced its verdict in Chandrababu Naidu's custody petition and granted two days police custody to the latter. The court, which heard the petition on Wednesday has reserved the verdict and waited to deliver untill High Court gave the verdict on quash petition.

As the High Court dismissed the quash petition, the ACB delivered its verdict a short while ago. The ACB court has asked the CID as to where they would investigate Naidu to which the investigation agency said they would investigate in the Rajahmundry jail itself. The court directed the CID to investigate Naidu from 9.30 am to 5 PM in the presence of three lawyers.

Earlier, the ACB court extended the judicial custody remand till September 24 after Naidu was virtually produced before the court on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the Chandrababu Naidu's lawyers are contemplating to move Supreme Court on High Court order and file a bail petition in the High Court. The High Court in its verdict stated that it could not interfere into the case at this point of time as CID gathered information. It said that CID should be allowed to conduct the investigation transparently.







