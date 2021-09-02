Vijayawada: Accused Koganti Satyam in Rahul murder case taken into police custody

Koganti Satyam, the prime accused in the murder case of state-wide businessman Karan Rahul, was taken into police custody on Thursday. On this occasion, Koganti Satyam was shifted from Vijayawada sub-jail to Machavaram PS. Police have set to hear the truth about Rahul's murder case today and tomorrow. So far, 11 people have been arrested in connection with the murder. Police are on the lookout for two other fugitives.



Korada Vijay Kumar and his girlfriend Gayatri have been running the Chit Fund Company for the last few years. In the 2019 Assembly elections, Vijay Kumar contested as an independent candidate and lost. Debtors put intense pressure on him, who had lost heavily in the election, to give up his money. On the other hand, with the chit fund company money also being used in the election, the pressure has mounted.

In this context, Vijay Kumar asked Rahul to take his share in the Zixin Cylinders Company, a joint venture between Rahul and Vijay Kumar, and give him money. However, he was angry with Rahul for not responding to the matter. Meanwhile, Rahul owes Rs 6 crore to Vijay kumar's girlfriend Gayatri. She is also deeply dissatisfied with the non-refund of that money. These circumstances led to the assassination of Rahul.