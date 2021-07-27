Vijayawada: All set for baseline tests on schoolchildren from today

Vijayawada: The Education department has made arrangements to conduct the baseline tests to the children studying in the government, zilla parishad, mandal, municipal and aided schools in Krishna district from July 27 to 31. The baseline test is conducted as part of the preparations to reopen the schools in the State from August 16.

The Education department sent a format for preparation of question papers. The State Council of Educational Research and Training has sent the question paper to the schools. Basing on it, the question papers are prepared by the schools to conduct the test. The children need not come to the schools to write the baseline test.

The question papers will be handed over to the parents. The answer papers will be handed back to the schools by parents.

The teachers after valuation of answer papers will upload the marks in the website of the education department before August 10. The school staff will prepare the question papers and ready for the baseline test starts on Tuesday.

Basing on the lessons taught to the students in the last academic year, the baseline question papers are prepared. Krishna district educational officer Tahera Sultana said all arrangements were made to conduct the baseline tests from Tuesday onwards in the district.

In Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, about 20,000 children are studying in 104 municipal corporation schools. Deputy Educational officer M Nagalingeswara Rao has said all arrangements were made to start the baseline tests for the VMC schoolchildren from July 27. Similarly, the arrangements were made in the Zilla Parishad, Mandal Parishad, aided and other government schools in the district.

The first and second standard tests are considered as Level-1 test and third standard to fifth standard test will be considered as Level-2. The Education department is gearing up to reopen the schools from August 16. Textbooks and school uniforms are already dispatched to the schools. School bags reached to the clusters and will be distributed to the schools very soon.

The Education department is also preparing to distribute the shoes to the students. The school kits will be distributed to the students under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka.

Last year also the government distributed uniforms, shoes, schoolbags and textbooks. Unfortunately, due to Covid, the children stayed at homes most of the days. When the students started attending the schools in January and February, the second wave gradually increased forcing the government to close the schools.

Municipal Teachers Federation State president S Ramakrishna said the teachers are getting ready to conduct the classes from August 16 and made arrangements for the baseline tests.