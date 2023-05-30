Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting on June 7

Vijayawada : The state cabinet will meet on June 7. It is learnt that the official agenda includes putting housing projects for the poor on fast track, the state financial situation and pending issues under the AP State Re-organisation Act which the Centre needs to act upon.

This meeting also assumes importance as the TDP has announced an early manifesto with several sops and promised to come up with more soon. Sources said that after the official agenda would be over, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would brief the cabinet members on his visit to Delhi and the meeting he had with the Central ministers. He would also comment on the announcements made by TDP and give a route map to the ministers on how to effectively counter the claims of TDP. Jagan is said to be of the view that mere statements by ministers would not be enough. The rank and file, CM feels, should create awareness among people about the 50,000 house sites the government distributed in the R5 zone of Amaravati and inform the people how the TDP was masking their schemes and promising higher cash benefits.