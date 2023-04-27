  • Menu
Vijayawada: Annaprasadam to be arranged in evening

Durga temple Trust Board chairman Karnati Rambabu disclosing the trust board meeting details in Vijayawada on Thursday

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamivarla Devasthanam (Sri Kanaka Durga Temple) Trust Board meeting was held atop Indrakeeladri here on Thursday.

Vijayawada : Sri Durga Malleswara Swamivarla Devasthanam (Sri Kanaka Durga Temple) Trust Board meeting was held atop Indrakeeladri here on Thursday.

Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu, Temple EO D Bramarambha, and trust board members attended the meeting.

Later, the trust board chairman explained meeting's agenda and said that the meeting had taken a decision to conduct 'Baktha Jana Darbar' on second Thursday of every month to receive complaints and suggestions from devotees and solve immediately. He also said that they were contemplating arranging meals for the first hundred devotees who would have the Goddess' darshan in the evening in addition to the afternoon Annaprasadam.

In view of the summer, the temple will supply buttermilk to devotees. The chairman said they undertook many development activities to make hassle-free darshan for devotees by spending crores of rupees.

