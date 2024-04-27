Rajamahendravaram: Football training camp inaugurated

Rajamahendravaram : Principal of SKVT Government Degree College Dr Ebil Raja Babu inaugurated the football summer training camp on the college grounds on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that SKVT college trains hundreds of students in various sports by conducting free summer training camps every year. He thanked the donors.

Speaking at a programme, Raja Babu said students should make the most of their vacations with proper training in their favourite sport through summer training camps. President of the football club Chelliboina Suryanarayana said that parents should encourage sportsmanship in their children.

Dr Chitturi Ravikiran of RK Hospital said that physical and mental development is achieved through sports. Vinayak, the head of Sivagowri Medicals hoped that the programme to encourage children in sports should be done on a large scale.



Renowned psychologist Sunkara Nagendra Kishore said that summer training camps provide new friends to children who miss their friends due to holidays.



District Sports Development Officer Seshagiri, faculty of SKVT college Dr DV Ramanamurthy, Dr PVB Sanjeeva Rao, Kelam Srinivasa Rao, KC Anand, Football coaches Manikantha, Rajesh and others participated.

