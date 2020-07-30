Vijayawada: Anti-human trafficking poster released

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Police (CID) Additional DGP PV Sunil Kumar on Thursday released a poster to check the human trafficking at the state police office to mark the International Anti-Human Trafficking Day.



The poster was prepared by Childline-1098 and the CID departments.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Kumar underlined the need for collective efforts to check the human trafficking in the state. He appealed to the people to give information to 100, Childline 1098 on phone, if they notice girls and women trafficking.

Krishna district Childline 1098 director and Forum for child rights secretary Noel Harper thanked the police department for extending help in preventing the child and women trafficking.

Childline 1098 Krishna district coordinator Arava Ramesh explained the efforts made by Childline to save the children from the traffickers. He said the Childline rescued 40,000 children in the state in recent years.

Childline staff Prattipati Nagaraju, Srikanth and others participated in the event.