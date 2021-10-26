Vijayawada: AP Tourism Development Corpn directors sworn in

Vijayawada: The State government is determined to make Andhra Pradesh a tourism hub by developing tourist centres to attract national and international tourists, said chairman of AP Tourism Development Corporation Dr Arimanda Varaprasad Reddy.

Varaprasad Reddy along with the managing director of the corporation Satyanarayana administered oath of office to the recently-appointed twelve directors of the corporation here on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, the chairman said that attractive tourism packages are being offered to tourists at hotels, resorts, boating and conference halls run by the corporation.

He appealed to the newly-appointed directors to strive for developing the State as tourism hub as per the direction of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Managing director Satyanarayana said that the corporation has tourist centres at 13 places in the State and boating services were introduced with 52 boats. He said that two boat houses at Dindi and light and sound programmes at Borra caves, Belum caves and five other places.

R Srinivasa Rao of Nellimarla, R Revati and K Srilakshmi of Visakhapatnam, N Satyanarayana of Gudivada, Pathan Zameera Begum of Guntur, S Allabasha of Badvel, L Jayanna of Jammalamadugu, V Saikishore Reddy of Poduru, B Praveen Kumar Reddy of Pulivendula, K Lakshmidevi of Nandikotkuru, B Jahnavi of Anantapuram, M Bhaskara Reddy of Tamballapalli were sworn in as directors of the Tourism Development Corporation.