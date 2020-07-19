Vijayawada: Apco introduces 'buy one take two free' offer

Vijayawada: In what could be described as promotion of handloom dress material for the benefit of the weavers all over the state, the Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (Apco) announced a massive offer of 'buy one take two free' much to the delight of the consumers as well.



Apco divisional marketing officer S V V Prasad Reddy said in a statement here on Saturday that purchase of handloom dress material would help improve the livelihood opportunities of the handloom weavers.

He appealed to the people to celebrate the auspicious days in the month of Sravanam with Apco dress material at the same time help the handloom weavers to sustain their livelihood. This massive free offer is available for all the products produced by the primary handloom cooperative societies including cotton sarees of Dharmavaram, Mangalagiri,Bandaru, Rajamahendravaram, Uppada, Venkatagiri, Madhavaram and Chirala, silk sarees of Uppada, Venkatagiri, Madhavaram, the dress material, bedspreads, towels and Lungies. There is also 30 per cent discount on the new handloom products, he said.