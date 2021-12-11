Vijayawada: APNRTS, TANA to collaborate for helping Telugu diaspora

Vijayawada:Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) and Telugu Association of North America TANA on Thursday decided to increase the collaboration between the two societies to help the Telugu diaspora in a better way.

Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) president Venkat S Medapati spoke about Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's vision for Telugu diaspora. He explained the services and welfare activities of APNRTS for non-resident Telugu people and migrant workers.

TANA president Lavu Anjaiah Chowdary Anjaiah Chowdary visited APNRTS office in Tadepalli on Wednesday and exchanged information on service activities and well being of Telugu people.

Venkat Medapati further discussed about exploring ways to collaborate with TANA and Telugu diaspora in the USA on investments into AP in IT and ITeS sectors, how NRTs can donate and take part in the development process to connect back to their home towns and villages in the state through Connect to Andhra and APNRT Trust, student exchange programs on culture and language, promoting Pravasandhra Bharosa Bima insurance of APNRTS amongst the students of AP who are pursuing higher studies in the USA.

Anjaiah Chowdary spoke about various services and initiatives carried out by TANA–Team Square, TANA Foundation, TANA Care, cultural education and social needs which he stated are the four pillars of TANA. He said the bone marrow drive is one such initiative conducted under his leadership and useful to many people.

Anjaiah Chowdary said every year thousands of people of all ages are in desperate need of bone marrow transplantation for life saving. This is where TANA Foundation helps people with its bone marrow donor registry and the needy patients are likely to find a lifesaving match. Anjaiah and Venkat discussed possible ways to collaborate on various services and opportunities in the areas of social, cultural and educational needs of Telugu diaspora along with serving the NRT communities globally together.