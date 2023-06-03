Live
Vijayawada: APPSC Chairman inspects Group-1 exam centres
Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Chairman D Gowtham Sawang inspected the APPSC Group-1 examination centres here on Friday.
The chairman along with Vijayawada Deputy Police Commissioner Vishal Gunni and other police officers visited KBN College and Sri Potti Sriramulu College of Engineering in the city limits.
During his inspection, Sawang asked officials concerned to ensure strict security and not to allow any unknown persons into examination centres. He also asked to facilitate all the needful amenities for the convenience of the aspirants at the examination centres.
Vishal Gunni said that at the behest of Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata they beefed up security and kept an eye to avoid any untoward incidents.
He also informed that Section 144 had already been invoked at the examination centres.
Traffic ADCP D Prasad, West ACP K Hanumantha Rao and others accompanied the Chairman.