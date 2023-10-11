Vijayawada: Art and Craft exhibition evokes good response

Vijayawada: The Art and Craft exhibition organized by the Forum for Artists Women Wing was a grand success during the Dasara Samskrithika Utsavalu (Dasara Cultural Festival).

The exhibition showcased various works of art made from the ‘Best from the Waste,’ which attracted students, artists, and women.

A senior craft artist A Sarojini Devi inaugurated the exhibition held at the Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music College in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

As many as 30 women and youths participated in the exhibition, showcasing 100 articles made from the ‘Best from the Waste.’

Speaking on the occasion, Sarojini Devi appreciated women artists who worked hard to create these articles. She pointed out that women have a great talent in this field, and if they concentrated on it, they could make more innovations from waste materials.

The Forum for Artists Women Wing Coordinator Sandhya Rani, in-charge Amrapali, Convener A Sunil Kumar, co-convener A Giridhar, organiser Spoorthi Srinivas, Joshua Samskruthika Vedika general secretary G Narayana Rao, and others were present at the exhibition.