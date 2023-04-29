Vijayawada: Awareness campaign against stone pelting on trains launched

Vijayawada : In its earnest efforts to refrain the public from stone pelting, the Railway Protection Force of Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway launched a massive awareness campaign here on Friday. The staff of RPF Post here visited government and private schools and level crossings to educate and counsel the public against stone pelting.



TCS Reddy and team staff counselled and educated students of two government and two private schools located in the proximity of railway track in between VNEC cabin and Gunadala stations.

The team briefed them on the dangers of trespassing and stone pelting, duly warning them of legal action against perpetrators as per Section 153 Railway Act for stone pelting and Section 147 for trespassing into the railway area. As part of this awareness campaign, around 1,400 students of AKTP Government High School, SSR High School, Siddartha EM High School and Care and Share VMC School were educated and briefed regarding the ill effects of stone pelting.