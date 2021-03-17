Vijayawada: Awareness on recycling of e-waste created

Vijayawada: As part of the nation-wide Clean to Green campaign, in the country Reverse Logistics Group (RLG) conducted awareness campaign in the municipal corporation schools, government offices and other public places on disposal of e waste.

RLG launched the campaign 'Clean to Green' in May 2020 in Vijayawada and continuing till March end. The campaign aimed at creating awareness and sensitising consumers on responsible disposal of electronics and safe practices of recycling by partnering with responsible organisations.

India is currently the fourth largest producer of e-waste in the world, producing two million tons annually. However, only 0.036 million tonnes of waste was processed. About 95 per cent of India's e-waste is recycled in the informal sector and in a crude manner.

RLG's Clean to Green campaign saw great success over the last three years and reached to people of 25 States and six 6 UT's, outreaching stakeholders in the sphere of schools, college, residential welfare associations, office clusters, retailers, bulk consumers and informal sector. A total of 2,210 activities were conducted across India.

In Vijayawada, awareness was created among the more than 7,000 students studying in various VMC schools in the city during the last one year, said Radhika Kalia, managing director, RLG India. She informed that the campaign was launched in VMC schools Patamata, Krishna Lanka, Ajit Singh Nagar, Arundalpet, Governorpet, SN Puram and other places.

"Our endeavour has always been to build a sustainable programme that work towards the betterment of the environment and the wellbeing of society, while abiding with e-waste management rules, 2016, as laid down by the Government of India. We have received a lot of encouragement and support from all sections of the society," she added.