Vijayawada: Bapatla man returns home from war-torn Sudan

Vijayawada : Relentless efforts made by the ministry of external affairs, Andhra Pradesh government and Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRT Society) to bring back the stranded 58 Telugu people from war-torn Sudan are yielding results. Among the 58 Telugu people, one person, identified as Vishnuvardhan of Bapatla reached Vijayawada Airport on Thursday night from Delhi.

The Andhra Pradesh Bhavan officials arranged tickets to travel to Vijayawada by flight and provided other amenities. Vishnuvardhan hails from Bapatla and had been living in Sudan for six years working in a private company. Sharing his experience with media, he said the situation was horrible in Sudan and Indians were desperately trying to return to India.

He said Sudan was very peaceful when he went there to work but gradually the situation deteriorated and resulted in civil war. Workplace where he stayed was not safe and gunfire was heard. He thanked CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and APNRTS for taking measures to return to the state. The APNRTS staff welcomed Vishnuvardhan at the Vijayawada airport.

As per the latest information another seven Telugus from Sudan will reach India on Friday. Later, they would reach Andhra Pradesh either from Mumbai or Delhi airports.

Over 4,000 Indian were stranded in Sudan for the past few days and were desperately trying to came back to India. The Saudi government with the help of other nations made arrangements to travel from Sudan to Saudi Arabia by flight or ship.

The APNRTS has stated that 58 Telugu people from various parts of Andhra Pradesh stranded in Sudan and were in touch with Indian authorities.

Indian Embassy in Sudan is evacuating stranded Indians from Sudan through port of Sudan via Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) to Delhi and Mumbai airports due to the prevailing civil tensions in the country.

Government of India has set up special Help Desk to assist the Indians in distress in Sudan and initiated 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate the stranded Indians by IAF planes and Indian Navy ships from Sudan.