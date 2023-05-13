Live
Vijayawada: Be prepared for early polls, Pawan Kalyan tells Jana Sena Party cadres
Asks the party activists to be among people from June as there is a possibility of the Assembly elections taking place in December
Vijayawada : The target ahead of Jana Sena is to ensure that YSRCP does not come back to power. Jana Sena is not daydreaming to come to power at this point of time. It will think on those lines if people give over 40% vote share.
Addressing mandal-level workers at Mangalagiri on Friday, Pawan said that he was happy to see that from Chief Minister to his minions all keep making all kinds of comments using abusive and foul language against him and Jana Sena. This indicates the ruling party is more scared of Jana Sena than any other party.
He called upon the leaders not to get provoked by what their main rival YSRCP says but to go into people and see that the JS gets good number of seats and vote share in this election. Reacting to the criticism of the JSP by the ruling party leaders, he said there was nothing wrong in having alliance as it was part of political strategy.
He asked his party rank and file to be among people from June as there was high possibility of polls to be held in December. He said efforts were on to ensure that Jana Sena, TDP and BJP enter into poll alliance. It is for BJP to decide whether they accept this proposal or not.
He told the party workers not to raise slogans of CM and felicitate him with huge garlands. Instead they should focus on mobilising 100 votes per worker so that they get good number of seats in the next elections.
Pawan Kalyan made it clear that the Jana Sena Party is not ready to become victim in triangular contest and allow the YSRCP to continue to deceive youth, farmers and hinder development of the State. The ruling party is scared to go to people. The Chief Minister cannot move out without getting all shops closed, roads barricaded and covered by green cloth.
He said the Jana Sainiks should hit the road from June and see that they emerge as a force to be reckoned with. He also warned them not to make any cheap comments on party seniormost leader Nadendla Manohar. If anyone indulges in such acts, he would be considered as YSRCP covert and would be thrown out of the party.